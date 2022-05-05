HH gives Chikwanda official funeral

KABIMBA DANCES ON CHIKWANDA’S GRAVE

I have nothing good to say about Alexander Chikwanda Just because he is dead. I will just keep quiet because he was a very bad person, says Wynyer Kabimba.

But President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has accorded former Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda who died last Tuesday an official funeral.

The Head of state has since declared a one day of national mourning for Saturday,7th May 2022 in honour of Mr Chikwanda who will be buried on that day.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has confirmed this to ZNBC News in a press statement.

According to the burial program,a requiem mass will be held for the late former minister at Cathedral of the child Jesus at 09:00 hours on Saturday and this will be followed by burial at Lusaka’s Leopard’s Hill Memorial park.

Mr Kangwa has appealed to all mourners to adhere to strict Covid 19 health protocols during this period.

Mr Chikwanda served as Finance Minister in the UNIP and PF administrations.