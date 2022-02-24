HH has achieved this much within 6 months

Bakwetu

President Hakainde Hichilema has been in office for six months, today. We look back at the past six months.

1. President Hichilema has paid off all the 15,000 TAZARA workers which the PF government failed to do in 10 years’ time.

2. The New Dawn has paid off all the 128,000 pensioners which the PF government failed to do in 10 years’ time

3. Paying off all the 34,000 council workers who were not receiving salary every month which the PF government failed to do in 10 years time.

4. Paying off all the 258,000 farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

5. Releasing the money for equalization fund for 2021 for all the 116 councils countrywide which the PF government failed to do.

6. Releasing of the 2021 CDF for all the 156 constituencies which the PF government failed to do in 7 years under President Chagwa Lungu.

7. Freedom of expression is there for anyone to see. In fact, even the opposition are freely holding press conferences.

8. Freedom of movement is there for anyone to see. People can freely visit Intercity and no bus station is a “no go area” for any citizen.

9. The freedom of assembly the PF is enjoying today. They are simply organising themselves and having meetings. No one is tear gassing them, or shooting at them. This is the freedom we all fought for.

10. No use of public order act to victimize anyone. The POA is not a sword anymore; as used to happen in the previous administration.

11. Media freedom is there for anyone to see.

12. Separation of powers is given to the three organs of government.

13. No caderism in the markets and bus stations.

14. No police brutality.

15. Cabinet has been reduced.

16. Presidential entourage has been reduced by more than 90% and the president’s travel’s have not included lavish spending and lavish entourages of cronies.

17. Recovery of stolen national assets and monies are underway with the establishment of the Fast Track Courts. In fact, just yesterday, the K65 million recovered from alleged criminals will now go to support bursaries and loans to university students.

18. Unification of the country is 100% implemented with all provinces in Zambia contributing equally to the national cake. Luapula and Muchinga that did not give the UPND any MP have representation in the cabinet and among permanent secretaries as well.

19. Negotiations over Zambia’s debt servicing default are things of the past as the deal has been struck.

20. Political party members can now put on their party regalias without falling victims.

21. Free Education from Grade 1 to 12 Is in place. All we parents must worry about are uniforms and books.

22. Corruption fight in full swing with the dismissal of staff who tried to engage in Corrupt practices.

23. CDF Guidelines issued together with the quarterly CDF funds have been released. Our people in the grassroots will now decide their own priorities.

24. Agreement reached on empowerment of youths and women through cooperatives that shall run the black mountains on the Copperbelt. The Black Mountain was at one time monopolized by one family. It now belongs to all the people of the Copperbelt.

25. Judicial reforms are taking root with the Appointment of the Chief Justice, whose reform agenda is in line with our manifesto. The judiciary will remain independent.

