HH has always been focused – World Bank expert

Chishimba Yumbe writes …

ADDING MY TWO CENTS

I started hearing about him in the early nineties while in the Big 4 accounting firms. I was at KPMG and he was at Coopers & Lybrand ((CL). He was doing some exceptional work back then and a few years later rose rapidly on merit to become CEO before he led the transition to form Grant Thornton (GT). My honest view? He was very impressive back then and I expected him to excel in life. I have personally never been puzzled by his success or wealth (other big 4 top dogs also made serious money but are quiet, not in politics and therefore not in the public eye). Privatization work is not the X factor – God’s honest truth.

I see a lot of ignorant debates and criticisms online, even by youngsters who were in diapers in the early nineties or not even born OR by older folk who are logically-challenged but want to sound smart (eg Edith). Others sit on the fence because of fear of being labeled opposition. The infamous dichotomy of “either with us or against us” has gaged many rational voices to the victory of the political cadre who continues to plunder wantonly.

Glad He has today irrefutably rebutted the unfounded allegations against him. Society should thrive on the truth and meritocracy. Falsehood, ignorance, greed, hatred are all retrogressive.

My two cents.