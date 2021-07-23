HH has made debt swap impossible, says PF

Debt Swap is becoming difficult to implement because HH has ordered all banks and other financial lending institutions not cooperate with the govt so that Zambia can vote against PF, Ruling Party Media Director Antonio Mwanza said in Lusaka during the radio interview Friday morning.
Economics is a scientific discipline. You can not solve economic problems by going to a witchdoctor in Malawi or Mozambique. Only those that have spent years and time to understand it can make the country prosper economically. At the last minute you cannot provide a solution to economic problems and the plight of civil servants. Where have you been and what have PF been doing since 2011?
This is total confusion and PF has lost direction. We earlier stated that whatever the ONCE I REPEAT ONCE MIGHTY PF is trying to come with is falling apart. The whole scheme or project was non starter meant to trick civil servants into voting for the PF. How does one take of a shirt and join a fight which is not yours. The loans agreements were signed into between individual civil servants and various lending houses, the govt just came in to confirm that indeed they were in employment. How does HH come in to influence the various lending institutions not to cooperate with the ONCE MIGHTY PF outgoing govt. Its like when HH sneezes our friends in the once Mighty PF catches the flue. Sunday Chanda was a better Media Director not this small boy just yapping from the blues. And the PF leadership are even nodding the nosense being manufactured by Antonio Mwanza and Edith Nawakwi. This 2 fellows came to the PF high table just to spoil the meal. Recalling Brian Hapunda would have been a better deal for the job but then its too late. The entire PF media team has run of out steam and ideas now its just lies after lies. Indeed LEGS HAVE GOT SHORT LEGS.
Who edits what Antonio says???? He is such a disappointment for uttering such words as HH has bluhbluhbluh! PF NEC fire this man.
Did You Know that ECL is currently worth more than US$ 400 million?
Source: /www(do)topmost10(dot)com/forbes-release-2018-top-10-richest-zambians/5/
Foolish and shallow thinking is what characterizes PF why involve HH in debt swap? The fact is that debt swap is cheap political rethoric aimed deceiving civil servants to show that the government cares. The is one of the unthinkable jokes of this year and sign of panic and lack of logic in managing the economic affairs of the country. For every failure PF has always had corresponding excuses and lies to cover up their failures and incompetence.
Foolish
IF HH CAN COMMAND THE BANKS AND OTHER FINANCIAL LENDERS NOT TO CORPORATE WITH THE RULING GOVERNMENT AND THEY ABIDE THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THE JOB COZ THEY CAN LISTEN TO HIM AND FOLLOW HIS ORDERS UNLIKE A MWANKOLE PRESIDENT WHO IS JUST PREOCCUPIED WITH CORRUPTION.
WE KNOW MWANZA IS WORKING UNDER EXTENSIVE PRESSURE FROM EDITH NAWAKWI SO THAT THEY CAN EARN THE AGREED JACKPOT AFTER THE 12TH AUGUST ELECTIONS.
BALLY IS WINNING WITHOUT ANY HINDRANCES COME WHAT MAY COME,SUN ALL TOTAL DARKNESS,A MONSOON OR TORNADOES,PLANNED ELECTORAL RIGGING OR CADRE ELECTORAL COMMISSION,THIS IS BALLY’S TIME.
FORWARD TO THE RED FAMILY AND UPND PARTY.
