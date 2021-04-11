HH has not been ill

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

We have noticed, and thus would wish to categorically dismiss, a malicious, baseless rumour being peddled and circulated by a pro – regime online publication, purporting that President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) underwent hospitalization at Lusaka’s CFB hospital, and goes further to allege ongoing observation by doctors.

The country and citizens are accordingly assured, that President Hakainde Hichilema is, remains and continues to enjoy perfect health by God’s grace, and that the purported visit to the said health facility is a total and shameless fabrication by those actively panicking and fearful at the prospect of having Mr. Hichilema as the only legitimate representative of the Zambian people at the 2021 August polls.

Please note that the fabrication around the state of health of Mr. Hichilema is a blatant lie, as well as an attempt by the enemies of the Zambian people to cause doubt and panic around Mr. Hichilema’s physical suitability to supervise the affairs of government.

We reiterate that Mr. Hichilema is ready, healthy and retains the strongest resolve to serve the national interest at a time when Zambia is in such short supply of quality political leadership.

We urge citizens to keep the focus and commit to delivering an election victory for the restoration and rebuilding of our motherland under Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

11 April 2021.