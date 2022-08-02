HH, Hassan ponder rehabilitation of TAZARA

Fellow citizens.

This afternoon we held bilateral talks with our sister, Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania which focused on deepening historical ties in many sectors of the two countries.

The key areas our discussion centered on, included rehabilitating the TAZARA railway line with the view of enhancing trade and business opportunities between the two countries.

We also desire to revamp and redesign the TAZAMA oil pipeline with a view to import finished products and reduce the cost of fuel in our country.

We have also agreed to critically look at the existing trade barriers and find a way of harmonising these for the benefit of our citizens in both countries. Among the issues to be addressed include the delays in cargo clearance at the ports and borders.

We also have a lot to learn in the way the Tanzanian authorities have organised small scale miners from licensing, extraction, and finding markets for the minerals as we embark on empowering Zambians to own mining rights.

We are so grateful to President Hassan and the people of Tanzania for hosting us during this State visit and all we can say is “Asante sana!”

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

#TanzaniaStateVisit