HH heads to Kinshasa for SADC duties

The 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC opens tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17, in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to be among other 15 regional Heads of State that will be attending the summit.

The summit’s theme is PROMOTING INDUSTRIALISATION THROUGH AGRO-PROCESSING, MINERAL BENEFICIATION AND REGIONAL VALUE CHAIN FOR INCLUSIVE AND RESILIENT ECONOMIC GROWTH.

Foreign Affairs Minister, STANLEY KAKUBO has confirmed this in a statement availed to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.

Mr KAKUBO says the SADC meeting will be held on August 17 and 18.

The Foreign Affairs Minister says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to make his maiden speech at the summit.

Mr KAKUBO says the meeting is expected to review progress on the implementation of the SADC regional integration Agenda, as outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030.

The plans seeks to promote a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, and middle-to-high income industrialized bloc.

The Heads of State will also deliberate on, among other issues, the Covid-19 Pandemic situation, the food and nutrition situation in the region, mitigation of disasters in the region, and development cooperation and resource mobilization.

Mr KAKUBO says President HICHILEMA is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit.

The summit has been preceded by the meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, which took place on August 13 and 14, 2022.