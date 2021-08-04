HH hits Mpulungu

*FAKA PRESSURE HH, SAYS MPULUNGU VOTERS*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

So much can come out of Mpulungu in Northern Province to take care of the locals and the Country at large but for a long time now, our people in this area have been subjected to severe hardships but they have now resolved to support us and they say; Bally enough of 10 years with nothing to show for it from the corrupt PF, and this time around, we are voting for you because you have a vision for us and for our nation.

Other than that, the people of Mpulungu said: FAKA PRESSURE!

Yes, we will ensure real economic development in this wonderful part of our Country which is a regional hub and gateway to neighbouring Countries.

Zambia will be better under our leadership and so vote for UPND next week.

HH aka Bally

