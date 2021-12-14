HH meets Export and Import bank team

HH MEETS AFRICA EXPORT AND IMPORT BANK, APPEALS FOR AFFORDABLE LOANS

President Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to financial lenders to consider giving affordable credit rates to either individuals or public and private institutions.

And the Head of State says he is alive to the fact that he is in public office on account of the youth who turned out to vote for change adding that he is working round the clock to ensure that jobs, business opportunities among others are made readily available.

The President writes below….

As part or restoring Zambia’s international image with financial institutions, we held a meeting with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) delegation led by its President, Professor Benedict Dramah.

During the discussions, we reaffirmed our commitment to turning around the economy, creating jobs and business opportunities for all.

We also stated that the private sector remains an integral part of our core business as far as joining hands in running an effective economy is concerned.

Our appeal to financial lenders is that they should consider giving credit to either individual or institutions at affordable rates. Our understanding remains that affordable loans would attract more clients. This in turn will put funds back in circulation which would then bring about a viable economy, and eventually enable citizens pay back in time.

We remain resolute and YES, we are working round the clock to deliver social, economic and governance change because we are alive to the fact that we are in public office on account of the youth and all who stood for many hours to vote for change.

God bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia