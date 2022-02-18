HH meets French President

HH AND MACRON CONFER AS THEY DISCUSS COUNTRY BETTERMENT

President Hakainde Hichilema has held talks with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

The two Heads of State held talks on the sidelines of EU-AU summit being held in Brussels, Belgium yesterday.

The discussion centered around trade and investment opportunities including Zambia’s potential of being a viable investment destination and ultimately job and business opportunities creation.

President Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

We have not stopped since arriving in the EU. We are determined to deliver results for you.

We are committed to creating an environment in Zambia which is conducive to developing real trade and investment opportunities.

Yesterday on the sidelines of EU-AU summit, we held discussions with French President, Emmanuel Macron here in Brussels, Belgium.

When we work together, we achieve more.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.