HH, Msoni mourn Lukuku

We took time this evening to visit the funeral house of our late alliance partner President James Lukuku.

Through our alliance chairperson President Charles Milupi, we assured the family of our support during this trying moment.

In honouring President Lukuku, we will continue to push the agenda for a better Zambia and liberate this great nation. We continue praying for God’s strength to be with President Lukuku’s family.

HH

Tribute:

Today we foremost mourn the passing of our fallen hero and patriot who has died on the battle field in the struggle for social justice and for the restoration of good governance and fair play in our nation.

The All Peoples Congress (APC) joins Zambians of goodwill in paying tribute to James Musendeka Lukuku one of the finest promising young vibrant politician of our generation who believed for a better Zambia that works for all its people.

We are sad today because we have lost the peoples gallant champion who sacrificed his own personal comfort and put his life to the service of the nation.

His monumental role and sacrifice in the fight for the observance and sanctity of the Republican constitution remains the single most indelible mark that defines his political beliefs.

PresidentJames Lukuku was a rare breed of a Zambian politician whose ambition was defined and guided by political beliefs and convictions.

Undoubtedly James Lukuku has left behind an indelible mark on the history of our Country.

On behalf of the All Peoples Congress (APC) we convey our deepest heartfelt condolences to the family of President James Musendeka Lukuku.

MHSRIP

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC