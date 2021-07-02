HH not invited to KK funeral

HH other opposition leaders not among the invited guests to the State Funeral of Dr. Kaunda

THE government has not invited opposition UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema and others to the State funeral of first President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

According to the official program issued by Cabinet office, opposition leaders are expected to be at the Showgrounds.

However Opposition alliance media Director Thabo Kawana says the leader of the main opposition has not been invited.

See statement below…

2nd July 2021

MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Today we have the official state funeral for our Late Founding Father of the Nation, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda (MHSRIEP).

In addressing the Nation last evening, President Lungu announced that attendance is strictly by invitation.

We however note with great concern and regret that we as Upnd Alliance and President Hakainde Hichilema in particular has no invitation to this National moment. Not even the current UNIP President has been invited, a Party that the late President founded.

We therefore want to inform the Nation that our physical absence at the State Funeral is in no way deliberate, we equally take the opportunity to urge Government that they must recognize that Opposition political parties and their leaders are stakeholders in Governance and therefore must be recognized as such.

This major lapse in ommiting key state holders on the list of invitees is indicative of a total collapse of systems and speaks to incompetence.

THABO KAWANA

UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA DIRECTOR.