HH not involved in Lower Zambezi mining – Mikalile

Local tycoon Mulenga Mikalile says President Hakainde Hichilema is not involved or in anyway connected to Mwembeshi Resources, the company that has been granted a licence to mine in the Lower Zambezi.

There has been misleading insinuations from certain mouths that the UPND government has allowed mining in the lower Zambezi because president Hichilema is a shareholder in the mining company.

But breaking his silence Mulenga Mikalile, the managing director of Mwembeshi Resources says the rumours are false.

He explained that no politician in the current government or previous PF regime is a shareholder or director in Mwembeshi Resources.

The Watchdog has confirmed that the attached press statement by Mikalile is authentic.