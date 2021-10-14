HH orders police to deal with UPND cadres

In case you missed this:

HH ORDERS POLICE TO DEAL WITH UNRULY UPND CADRES

By Darius Choonya (DIAMOND TV)

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed the police to deal with some suspected UPND cadres who may be found harassing members of the opposition PF.

Mr. Hichilema says no UPND member must kill other citizens simply because they belong to the ruling government.

According to Mr. Hichilema his government respects the rule of law and therefore hooliganism must be brought to an end.

And Mr. Hichilema has reminded those that may have committed crimes such as murder that the law will catch up with them.

He was speaking during his radio interaction with citizens.

DIAMOND TV