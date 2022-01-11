HH, RB confer

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

This afternoon we had a cordial conversation with our Country’s fourth Head of State, President Rupiah Banda at His residence in Lusaka.

Our conversation centered around the value of peace, unity, good governance, social and economic development in our nation.

We also sought counsel from the former Head of State on various issues affecting our country.

While in office, we are working round the clock to unite and rebuild our country’s economy and ensuring that opportunities are made available.

We thanked President Banda for his wise counsel and wished him good health and God’s grace.

May God Bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia