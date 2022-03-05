HH say correcting past misdeeds will take time

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WRITES:

We were honest in opposition about our vision for the future, and we are honest in government about the scale of the challenges we have inherited.

Those who want to divide our country will pretend that a decade of mismanagement can be solved in one year.

Every paramedic knows that you have to stop the bleeding before you can help the patient recover. The economy we inherited is that patient. But it will recover and Zambia will be better.

Join us on Friday as we address Parliament to share what has been achieved in the two months of our first budget, and where we need to go from here.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

#WeWillRecover