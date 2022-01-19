HH says doesn’t mind standing alone in graft fight

EVEN IF I STAND ALONE PROTECTING PUBLIC RESOURCES, SO BE IT DECLARES PRES. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

President Hakainde Hichilema has declared that even if he stands alone in the end to protect and safeguard public Resources, so be it.

Speaking at State House Monday during the swearing in ceremony of DEC Director, President Hichilema reviewed that people were planning to pull down his government because of public resources protection.

“You expect me to be afraid as President to say no to that? And you want to start calling me names? Call me more names, I will be relentless. Even if I stand alone; even if you threaten pulling down this government, it’s not me you are pulling down. You are pulling down the people of Zambia. I absolutely have no iota of fear at all,” he said.

He said the clique had employed the media to speak for them and claim that they were being victimised based on tribe.

“The clique is now employing media…I want to talk to colleagues in the media, to generate stories di