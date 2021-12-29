HH says govt has started paying retired civil servants

President Hichilema writes:
We have started paying off our retirees who spent many years waiting for their pension.
In our 2022 budget, we have allocated K2.1 billion to dismantle these outstanding arrears. Our preoccupation is not the 2026 election, but serving the people of Zambia.
Bally
COMMENTS
Good man. There were many people who were fired from the army, the police and civil service because they were not Bemba or Nyanja. Many of these people had served in their positions for 20-30 years, and were simply thrown out into the cold just like that, and replaced with people from those two groups. These and other people who were wrongly dismissed will be compensated appropriately, and this is the right thing to do.
There’s no tribe called Nyanja.
Know your Zambia