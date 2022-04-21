HH says never granted anyone immunity against prosecution

*PRESIDENT DATES THE PRESS, SAYS DIDN’T GIVE ANYONE IMMUNITY AGAINST PROSECUTIONS*

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

Mutinta and I took advantage of the Easter holidays to visit our farms in Namwala, Kalomo and Choma of Southern province.

Today, 21st April, 2022, we were received by our mother at the Kalomo farm. We were delighted to see her in high spirits and her counsel that we must place Zambia first. We assured her that just like we were honest in our early years, we are taking honesty to the public offices.

Fellow citizens. We now use this opportunity to categorically state that WE HAVE NEVER MET OR GIVEN ANYONE IMMUNITY AGAINST PROSECUTION.

We are aware that this country had gotten used to backdoor way of running public affairs but not anymore.

In the same vein, we wish to announce that on Monday 25th April, 2022, we will address the nation through the press and tackle most of the issues that you may have. We are here to serve you and not the other way round. This is the reason we are making a date with you, our citizens.

We have said this before, talk to us and not shout at us because we have to all get involved and get it solved as we only have One Zambia, One Nation.

Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.