HH says quality health care a must

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens.

Today, the 24th of March, 2022, we decided to work from the Ministry of Health on a fact finding mission to fully understand the drugs situation through meetings with staff at headquarters and the provincial medical directors via Zoom. We also took the opportunity to appraise ourselves on the status of the 11,200 healthcare workers to be employed in 2022.

It was a fruitful working moment which resulted in us appreciating the numerous challenges the Ministry is grappling with.

Issues that have been negatively impacting our quality Health services delivery were brought to our attention and a road map to fix these will be developed.

During our visit at the Ministry, we also linked the 10 Provincial Health Directors who are dotted around the provinces of our country, via Zoom.

The Provincial Health Directors raised pertinent issues such as pilferage of medicines, corruption at procurement stages that are affecting timely delivery of medicines to hospitals. We assured them that with this working session, these issues belong to the past and will not show up in this government. We also echoed the need for clinics to remain open 24/7.

During the working hours, we also stated to the Provincial Health Directors and Ministry of Health colleagues that we are keenly following the recruitment exercise of 11, 200 Health workers.

We were informed that the advertisement for the recruitment of 11, 200 Health workers will be announced tomorrow, the 25th of March, 2022 in the media.

No corruption, segregation, discrimination or indeed nepotism will be allowed during this exercise.

Having stated that, we now wish to indicate that working from Ministries and other government institutions will continue.

Fellow citizens. We are optimistic that working together we will achieve and eventually win against those who may not be appreciating the need for unity, business opportunities, jobs, quality education, quality health care services and ultimately quality life.

We have no doubt in our minds that working together, Zambia will be better and indeed is getting better.

Let us all get involved and get it solved for that is the only way to making Zambia better for all.

We value your continued support and we don’t take for granted the opportunity you gave us through your votes to work for you.

May God bless you all and May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia