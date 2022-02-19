HH says trade and investment center of his agenda

TRADE AND INVESTMENT, CENTRE OF AGENDA – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has prioritised Trade and Investment as his Administration’s main preoccupation. He described his meetings in Brussels and Rome as successful collaborative efforts to achieving the New Dawn’s intended goals.

HH writes below:

After a series of successful and progressive meetings at the EU – AU Summit in Brussels, Belgium and our positive engagement with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican today, we have now left Rome for Lusaka.

We will continue engaging with partners in our quest to grow our economy and create a environment for business and investment.

Trade and development are at the centre of our agenda. We believe in the power of democracy, collaboration, and partnership to benefit our people.

Zambia is getting better and will be better.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.