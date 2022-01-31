HH says Zambia is getting better

SECURING TOMORROW, TODAY – HH.*

President Hakainde Hichilema writes :

Oh Boy!

When we say Zambia is getting better and will be better, we mean just that.

We all have a duty to ensure that the future of this generation is secured today and this is why free education is here.

The little leader couldn’t hold it when he saw us in his Kuku and Jack compounds of Kabwata Constituency earlier today as he came running while shouting in excitement that: Bally! Bally! Thank you for free education and in response we said: It is our duty to ensure that you and other children out there have access to free education and together, we shall achieve more and better things.

These must be signs of great times to be alive. Let’s all unite and face the economic challenges and ultimately win and win big.

God bless every child out there.

HH aka Bally.