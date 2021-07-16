HH starts country wide distribution of masks

*HH STARTS COUNTRYWIDE FACE MASKS DISTRIBUTION*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Just distributed face masks to our people in Lusaka’s Meanwood-Ndeke area.

We encouraged the people to remain strong and come this August, turn out in numbers and vote for Change.

We will go to all places of our Country and distribute face masks while preaching messages of change and this time around no one stands in the way of the people.

You, the voters will decide your future and not those who count votes together with their accomplices who have run down the economy.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President