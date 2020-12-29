HH sucks blood, says Nakachinda

*“Zambian people must know that the blood sucker that we have in the country is Mr. Hakainde Hichilema” says Raphael Nakacinda.*

Speaking at a Press Briefing in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Nakacinda says it seems that the opposition leader finds pleasure in seeing innocent blood shed.

The Nominated Member of Parliament, Raphael Nakachinda, has blamed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s conduct last Wednesday of having necessitated the fracas which led to two people, Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda, die in a shooting incident.

“We must all watch on the politics that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is conducting… The Zambian people must know that the blood sucker that we have in this country who is trying to advance his political agenda around chaos, is Mr. Hakainde Hichilema,” he affirms.

Mr. Nakacinda says Mr Hichilema’s kind of politics of trying to create turmoil around his political activities is retrogressive and unfortunate.

“What happened on Wednesday could have been avoided… Mr. Hichilema is a private citizen who besides leading a political party is answerable to his private issues,” Mr. Nakacinda who is also Operation Save MMD National Secretary says.

He adds that as the country heads for the 2021 elections, Zambians should start naming and shaming those that want to bring mayhem in the country.

And the Member of Parliament notes that whatever could have happened and whoever was involved in the shooting, is a matter under investigation but that it was a result of Mr. Hichilema’s careless acts of allowing to take his cadres to escort him.

Mr Nakachinda says it will be erroneous for anyone to accuse the police of having shot dead the two people last week until investigations into the matter are concluded.

“The matter is under investigation but was all brought up by Mr. Hichilema who decided to dramatize his summoning as a private individual. I mean, we have all been summoned but we have not carried people but only our lawyers,” he notes.

Media Team

29th December 2020