HH sues government for torture, false i imprisonment

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and five others have sued the state for damages for malicious prosecution, unlawful detention, false imprisonment, torture and other claims arising for their arrest for treason in April 2017.

According to a writ of summons filed They are also seeking compensation for pain, suffering and other harm they suffered at the hands of the State during the arrest.

They further allege that their arrest, detention and subsequent prosecution was without justifiable cause and that it was malicious.

The plaintiff have cited the Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka as the defendant.