UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has sued Edith Nawakwi for defamation.

Nawakwi has been making running commentaries that HH stole a government house situated in Kabulonga.

Two days ago, HH requested Nawakwi to withdraw the defamatory statements she issued on Hot Fm radio but Nawakwi said she does not apologise to criminals. She said she will not even respect any court order should HH sue her.