HH sues Nawakwi

Five law firms have started the process to sue Edith Nawakwi for defaming UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

HH demands $3 Million from Nawakwi within 24 hours or face legal suit

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that FDD President Edith Nawakwi pays him US$3 Million within 24 hours for bringing his name into disrepute failure to which she will be sued.

In a statement issued by his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, Hichilema says he has incurred great expenses both locally and internationally after Nawakwi accussed him in the media of abusing the privatization process in general that was undertaken in the early 90s during the MMD regime.

Hichilema says he will sue Nawakwi if she does not unreservedly withdraw the alleged defamatory remarks she made against him.

The UPND Leader is also demanding that Nawakwi undertakes in writing, to desist from making defamatory statements or similar statements going forward.

And Hichilema says he has suffered irreparable damage to his reputation, severe embarrassment, harassment, hatred and ridicule.