HH suspends campaigns to honour KK

Countrymen and women,

As the nation comes together in mourning, remembrance and celebration of the life of our dearly departed founding father of our nation, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, it is agreed and therefore directed, that the UPND and all our alliance partners, suspend all active mobilization activities until further notice.

It is also agreed and therefore directed, that all our people out together in unity and pay our respects to our nation’s founding father.

We urge all to remain peaceful and united as we continue to reflect on the life of the Dr. Kaunda, the immense sense of duty, service and sacrifice with which he led and served our country and our people.

I thank you.

Hakainde Hichilema