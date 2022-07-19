HH take to Shepolopolo after loss

*PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS COPPER QUEENS AFTER UNFAIR SEMI FINALS EXIT IMG_5178

Tuesday, 19.07.2022

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Patron and President of the Republic of Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema Monday night called the Shepolopolo after they lost to South Africa in very unclear circumstances.

He encouraged the girls to remain strong as they play the 3rd and forth position this weekend.

He assured the team that the Government is behind them all the way even as they go to the world cup