HH take to Shepolopolo after loss

3

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS COPPER QUEENS AFTER UNFAIR SEMI FINALS EXIT

Tuesday, 19.07.2022

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Patron and President of the Republic of Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema Monday night called the Shepolopolo after they lost to South Africa in very unclear circumstances.

He encouraged the girls to remain strong as they play the 3rd and forth position this weekend.

He assured the team that the Government is behind them all the way even as they go to the world cup

 

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • comment-avatar
    kanwakahosha 46 mins ago

    As long as the President has such wonderful words for the gallant girls, he has said it for us all. Management this management that is neither here nor there. Your management remains questionable.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    henry 2 hours ago

    Perfect job by the young lads, FAZ President,Coach Bruce for good workmanship.
    Keep it up

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    me 4 hours ago

    So far so good well done Copper Queens, you have made us proud. FAZ President congrats., let those who are not familiar with management concepts not thank you.

    Reply

