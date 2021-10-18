HH thanks people of Mwansabombwe

*TRUST US. WE WILL DELIVER – HH.*

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Thank you people of Lufubu ward in Mbereshi area of Mwansabombwe District in Luapula Province for voting for us in the last elections.

Just few months ago, it was difficult for us to access this part of our country as the former regime made it so difficult but not anymore because we want rule of law and freedom of movement and association for all irrespective of what party you represent.

As Lufubu ward goes to polls in the 21st October 2021 by-election, we asked our brothers and sisters in this area to vote for the UPND Councillor candidate Patson Mwape.

The non violence we promised is here and we thank you for upholding peaceful campaigns.

We will bring development to this part of our country. In line with our vision of uniting this country, we appointed a Minister of Energy and Provincial Minister from Luapula. This is just a start. This is the unity we talked about when in opposition.

Trust us! We will deliver!

May God Bless our good people in this part of our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia