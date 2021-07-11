HH to be address nation

*HH PRESS BRIEFING NOTICE*

There will be a press briefing to be addressed by the UPND Alliance Presidential candidate Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Date: Monday 12th July 2021

Time: 10 hours

Venue: Community House (HH Residence)

*Please take note*

In view of the COVID-19, the following measures will strictly be in place.

1. Only media crews that will be providing live broadcast and link to other media outlets will be allowed entrance.

2. The press briefing will be live on Radio Phoenix, Diamond TV, and HH’s Facebook page who will in turn provide the links to local radio stations around the country starting at 10 hours.

3. Masks will be mandatory throughout.

*Thabo Kawana*

*UPND Alliance Spokesperson*