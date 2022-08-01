HH to visit Tanzania

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to undertake a state visit to Tanzania on Tuesday.

This is at the invitation of his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister , STANLEY KAKUBO says the two day visit is highly significant as Tanzania remains a strategic partner as a link for transportation in the southern region for both freight and passengers through the eastern African seaport of Dar-es-Salaam.

Mr KAKUBO says during the visit, President HICHILEMA and President HASSAN will hold bilateral talks with a focus on enhancing trade, investment and infrastructure development, among others.

He says the two leaders are expected to engage on the Tanzania Zambia Railways (TAZARA), primarily operational issues including revamping and capitalization of the company.

Mr KAKUBO says TAZAMA Pipelines Limited, and the Nakonde-Tunduma One Stop Border Post will also be an area of discussion and focus.

He says President HICHILEMA is scheduled to tour the Dar-es-Salaam Port, Dar-es-Salaam Standard Main Gauge Railway Station, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited and TAZARA.

President HICHILEMA and President HASSAN will also preside over the signing of Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of Defence and Tourism.

And in a statement to ZNBC News, Mr KAKUBO said President HICHILEMA has continued to emphasize the need for Zambia to strengthen ties with its neighbouring countries through increased cooperation for mutual benefit of the people.

Mr KAKUBO said President HICHILEMA is of the firm belief that increased collaboration through trade, investment and beneficial joint ventures at regional and continental levels will provide the necessary building blocks and opportunities that are crucial

on ensuring improved livelihoods and integral economic transformation.

He said President HICHILEMA’s visit to Tanzania will provide for the firming of the longstanding ties between the two sister countries and unlock the much needed economic opportunities that will yield tangible benefits to the people of Zambia.

President HICHILEMA is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.