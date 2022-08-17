HH, Ukrainian leader talk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the first-ever conversation in the history of Ukraine–Zambia bilateral relations with President Hakainde Hichilema, declaring his determination to enhance interaction with the African region.

“Had the 1st conversation with President Hakainde Hichilema in the history of bilateral relations with Zambia. Appreciate the support for Ukraine in international organizations. Noted help to Zambian students in evacuation due to Russia’s aggression. Ukraine will enhance interaction with the African region,” Zelensky posted on Twitter.

Earlier, President Zelensky held the first talks in the history of bilateral relations with President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, discussing bilateral cooperation, participation in international projects, and Ukraine’s grain supplies.