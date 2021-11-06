HH urges embassies to promote trade and investment

Earlier today we delivered a speech at the UK Royal Institute of International Affairs, also known as Chatham House whose focus was on Zambia’s political and economic recovery.

During the address, we stated that all of our country’s embassies must be promoting trade and investment because our vision is of economic development and as such economic diplomacy is very important.

We are determined to deliver economic recovery for our country.

Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia

