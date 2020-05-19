HH urges supporters to defend themselves from PF thugs

Watch video.

Meanwhile, lawyer John Sangwa writes :

Good Men Can Go Bad!

Regarding the continued attacks on the UPND leader on radio stations in the north, I wish to urge the PF leaders to tame their cadres. If they have no respect for the rule of law, soon, HH’s supporters may take the law into they’re own hands, even against his better judgment as the Vice National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has already indicated in a statement.

Please, let’s keep the peace. Remember, Mandela was once a lawyer who abandoned the law and was compelled by ANC die-hard supporters to choose armed struggle over peaceful means. Good men can go bad if pushed too far, and self-defense is within their rights. But what happens to our peace?

John sangwa