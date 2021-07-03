HH visits member who survived PF hacking

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon noon visited a party member who survived hacking by PF thugs.

After the visit, HH wrote:

This afternoon we visited Richard Sinkala in Lusaka who was nearly hacked to death by well known PF thugs for simply wearing our party regalia. He is recovering well and we wished him God’s speedy recovery.

When in government this August, we will ensure that all citizens are free and can criticise or indeed wear regalia of the party of their choice anywhere. We will restore law and order.

As we continue to mourn our Founding Father Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, we call for peace and unity in our Country.

May God Bless our Country.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*UPND President*