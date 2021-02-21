HH visits village after police raid family home

Don’t fear death. Life belongs to God. The enemy can attack and invade your house but God will protect you. I survived in Lilayi police dungeon and Mukobeko where they detained me for no reason. HH tells villagers after police raid his in-laws’s village.

They came here with intention to plant

So, what the police raided was in fact NOT a house as alleged by the PF. This is a chicken shelter as can be seen from the pictures.

The first picture is an anthill which was dug up because the police said they had information that it was a weapons’ storage containing bombs and fighter jets.

*POLICE TRAUMATISES MUTINTA HICHILEMA’S SIBLINGS*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s wife’s family members in Shibuyunji District have disclosed that they are traumatised by the Police’s action to raid their home villages.

Jones Mpolobe who is Mutinta Hichilema’s cousin stated to the Media that Police arrived at his home village around 05:00 hours demanded to search for imaginary weapons in his house, surroundings and maize fields.

He adds that the Police produced a search warrant which they said was authorised by the Lusaka High Court to search for unknonw weapons.

But addressing his wife’s family members in the District this afternoon, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema stated that the conduct by the PF leadership was uncalled for adding that he is preoccupied with finding solutions to the numerous problems the country is facing as opposed to acquiring weapons which are of no value in the fight against economic challenges.

The UPND President was accompanied to Shibuyunji District by leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu, Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, Mwembezhi Member of Parliament Jamba Machila, Fomer Mwembezhi Member of Parliament Austin Milambo, party National Management Committee members among others.

A team of Police officers headed by one Rodrick Mwale from Lusaka force headquarters yesterday raided Mpolobe village in Shibuyunji District and searched Mutinta Hichilema’s cousins village homes in search of weapons alleged to be belonging to the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Police did not find any weapons as the exercise was in futility but are said to have coerced Hakainde Hichilema’s wife’s family members to write a statement that they were not threatened during the brutal search.