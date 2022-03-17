HH Will Fulfill Recruitment Of Health Workers Pledge-State House

State House says the release of 9-hundred and 30 Million Kwacha towards the recruitment of 11-thousand 2-hundred health workers is indicative of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s and commitment of actualizing the delivery of quality healthcare for all.

Presidential Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA says this is a fulfillment of the promise the new administration made to the people of Zambia.

Mr BWALYA says the public must be assured, that President HICHILEMA will not relent, until Government achieves a responsive public healthcare system upon which the Zambian people can rely and count on.

He told ZNBC News that President HICHILEMA reiterates that despite the legacy economic challenges government has to deal with as part of the national reconstruction agenda, no effort will be spared in ensuring that critical public services such as health an

education are made readily available to the Zambian people.

