HH Will Fulfill Recruitment Of Health Workers Pledge-State House

0

HH Will Fulfill Recruitment Of Health Workers Pledge-State House

State House says the release of 9-hundred and 30 Million Kwacha towards the recruitment of 11-thousand 2-hundred health workers is indicative of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s and commitment of actualizing the delivery of quality healthcare for all.
Presidential Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA says this is a fulfillment of the promise the new administration made to the people of Zambia.
Mr BWALYA says the public must be assured, that President HICHILEMA will not relent, until Government achieves a responsive public healthcare system upon which the Zambian people can rely and count on.
He told ZNBC News that President HICHILEMA reiterates that despite the legacy economic challenges government has to deal with as part of the national reconstruction agenda, no effort will be spared in ensuring that critical public services such as health an
education are made readily available to the Zambian people.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. We have social contract with Zambians, says State House
  2. Sister at priest‘a house died of heart failure, says Pathologist
  3. Zambia respects freedom of worship for all – HH
  4. Why is Saboi Imboela used to promote tribal hatred ?
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.