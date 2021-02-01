HH’s aides detained

By Victoria Kayeye

UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema’s Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya and Assistant for Special duties, Mubita Nawa have been detained at Woodlands Police Station.

UPND Media Director Ruth Dante has confirmed.

The duo this morning appeared at Police Headquarters for questioning for alleged theft and forgery.

When reached for a comment Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says police will comment on the detention of the two at an appropriate time.

Police four days ago issued a signal for the arrest Mr. Bwalya and Mr. Nawa for the subject offence.

Last year, Mr. Bwalya and Mr. Nawa appeared on TV where they showed allegedly fake NRCs claiming that they were being issued to underage persons.

