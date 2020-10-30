HH’s case against you is very clear, court tells Nawakwi

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed Edith Nawakwi’s application for further and better particulars in the case in which she has been sued for US$3,000,000 as damages for defamation of character by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

In this case miss Nawakwi contended that the claim against her was deficient and so she was not able to file her defence, but the Court denied her claim stating that Mr Hichilema’s statement of claim disclosed a cause of action against Her and has sufficient detail to enable her assemble a defence.

This means that Ms Nawakwi must now file a defence to Mr Hichilema’s claim against her. Mr Hichilema is represented by Mulambo Haimbe, Ms Nellie Muttie, Hon Jack Mwiimbu, Mr Milner Katolo, Mr Christopher Mundia and Mr Marshal Muchende in this case while Ms Nawakwi is represented by State Counsel Chifumu Banda and Hon Tutwa Ngulube.