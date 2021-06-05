HH’s rising popularity making me sick, PF official

AM A PF SUPPORTER BUT HH’S POPULARITY IS MAKING ME SICK

BY EUGENE TEMBO EASTERN PROVINCE!

Since the death of Micheal Sata in 2014, I have been a staunch PF supporter a Die Hard. Am one of the many decided voters we have in Zambia. I respect his excellence ECL our party president just as I respect president HH. But above both of them , I envy the politics & the leadership of Harry Kalaba,the man just inspires me though I know 2021 is either for PF or UPND.

Talking about 2021, at the beginning I thought it was automatic that our party PF was going to carry the day but of late, indicators are showing otherwise. Majority Zambians are PF but what my government is doing to them leaves them with no option but but to try UPND.

Some of the things stirring anger in many voters today especially in Eastern Province are that

1.AS PF WE GIVEN TOO MUCH POWERS TO CARDERS as a result marketeers & bus drivers are frustrated.

2.NO PROPER REASON HAS BEEN GIVEN TO THE RESURFACING OF LOADSHADING..bar owners, salon & barbershop owners, those with butcheries & many residents are affected and frustrated. If the government can be allowing loadshedding this time, what more after elections? People are fed up with our party.

3. OK VINTU VADULA..be it PF, UPND or green party, we all feeling Ka pinch.This is too much …

The list is endless but many are silent for fear of being victimised. That dormant & silent volcano may just erupt on 12th August 2021 and we may end up crying like we cried when President.

I have never believed in HH & I have never been UPND but this can’t delete the fact that HH may win this election. My party PF just like our former party MMD are underrating the opponents,which is disastrous in any game. We have tried to block HH from campaigning using ECZ, the Ministry of Health and the Police but seem to be bearing fruits as the man’s popularity keep increasing while President Lungu is going down. Four days ago, I was in Lusaka where I had a private discussion with our Press Leader Antonio Mwanza and he told me he was finding it had to defend Nkandu Luo’s destroyed political image. Hence the move to hire Kambwili at a very expensive rate per month.

I just urge the UPND campaign to up their games…distance the party from toxic bloggers like seer1, tukuta & many extremists.Invest in the luapula boys(knack crew)

Accept now tht HH has more supporters from Eastern ,northern copperbelt & everywhere.

I may not be a good political analyst but in my shallow interpretation of times, I think HH IS GOING TO STATE HOUSE THIS AUGUST. IT IS JUST HIS TIME….

Eugene Tembo.

PF Deputy Party Mobiliser

