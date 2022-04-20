HH’s silence worrying and annoying

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SILENCE IS WORRYING AND ANNOYING.
Dear Editor,
For the sake of my job, please hide my ID.
When we kicked out PF we hoped for a fresh peace of mind in the running of the affairs of the Country. We had so much hope in President HH and his fight against corruption promises.But seems the president is a toothless lion who can’t fire anyone despite clear evidence of corruption and abuse of authority.
President HH is bahaving like ECL,when people are complaining he is keeping quite ,is this what we voted for? Is he part of the team doing wrong things as reported?
8 Months ago,he promised frequent Press Conferences to the Nation,why can’t the President face the people of zambia and explain what is going on? What has happened to our President?
I personally spent the whole day and night protecting the votes in hope of having decent election results reflecting the will of the people and this is what we voted for? Is the President failing to fire anyone? Is he part of what is happening?
President HH should not take Zambian people for granted and disappoint the faith they have in him,it will cost him.We didn’t vote for corrupt ministers or statehouse officials we voted for a president that appointed them, unfortunately he is failing to fire them when they’re corrupt.
Anyway,it seems the failure to deal with corruption in the Country has extended to statehouse.
Fire corrupt People HH and Address the Nation,what’s wrong with you our president Kanshi?
Highly disappointed voter of HH.
COMMENTS
ZW I wonder why you have even published this. It has no content save for broad accusations that cant demand for action anywhere. Reserve space for detailed accusations. What are you accusing HH of? This is not to say there is no corruption in the new govt.
I wish you could also point out who the corrupt people are in HH’s administration. General observations don’t help those of us who far from the corridoes of power – you just leave us wondering whether the assertions are true; give names please.
Don’t worry. He is from a working holiday. He is now compiling the names of people from his administration that are going to be fired over this weekend.
I am also wondering. Why is he being so lukewarm? This is a revolution. We need strong fast action-oriented leadership.
If you can’t give details: names, what corruption you are referring to, who should be fired, for what,? etc, it means you’re simply smear campaigning to turnish the name of our great president. Please, give him a break, he’s doing a great job under so much mess left by PF. Things are getting better. Rome was not built in one day.
hold on,its too early things must be done step by step,give him a chance to lay out ways of finishing corruption.its lolo basa,katulya moyo.
Finally, and just finally, the chickens are coming home to roost.