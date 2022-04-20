HH’s silence worrying and annoying

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SILENCE IS WORRYING AND ANNOYING.

Dear Editor,

For the sake of my job, please hide my ID.

When we kicked out PF we hoped for a fresh peace of mind in the running of the affairs of the Country. We had so much hope in President HH and his fight against corruption promises.But seems the president is a toothless lion who can’t fire anyone despite clear evidence of corruption and abuse of authority.

President HH is bahaving like ECL,when people are complaining he is keeping quite ,is this what we voted for? Is he part of the team doing wrong things as reported?

8 Months ago,he promised frequent Press Conferences to the Nation,why can’t the President face the people of zambia and explain what is going on? What has happened to our President?

I personally spent the whole day and night protecting the votes in hope of having decent election results reflecting the will of the people and this is what we voted for? Is the President failing to fire anyone? Is he part of what is happening?

President HH should not take Zambian people for granted and disappoint the faith they have in him,it will cost him.We didn’t vote for corrupt ministers or statehouse officials we voted for a president that appointed them, unfortunately he is failing to fire them when they’re corrupt.

Anyway,it seems the failure to deal with corruption in the Country has extended to statehouse.

Fire corrupt People HH and Address the Nation,what’s wrong with you our president Kanshi?

Highly disappointed voter of HH.