HH’s silence worrying and annoying

7

HH’s silence worrying and annoying

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SILENCE IS WORRYING AND ANNOYING.

Dear Editor,

For the sake of my job, please hide my ID.

When we kicked out PF we hoped for a fresh peace of mind in the running of the affairs of the Country. We had so much hope in President HH and his fight against corruption promises.But seems the president is a toothless lion who can’t fire anyone despite clear evidence of corruption and abuse of authority.

President HH is bahaving like ECL,when people are complaining he is keeping quite ,is this what we voted for? Is he part of the team doing wrong things as reported?

8 Months ago,he promised frequent Press Conferences to the Nation,why can’t the President face the people of zambia and explain what is going on? What has happened to our President?

I personally spent the whole day and night protecting the votes in hope of having decent election results reflecting the will of the people and this is what we voted for? Is the President failing to fire anyone? Is he part of what is happening?

President HH should not take Zambian people for granted and disappoint the faith they have in him,it will cost him.We didn’t vote for corrupt ministers or statehouse officials we voted for a president that appointed them, unfortunately he is failing to fire them when they’re corrupt.

Anyway,it seems the failure to deal with corruption in the Country has extended to statehouse.

Fire corrupt People HH and Address the Nation,what’s wrong with you our president Kanshi?

Highly disappointed voter of HH.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Stop exhuming people – police told
  2. Emmanuel Mwamba says HH has no plan
  3. If you stole, you shall be prosecuted, Nalumango tells PF
  4. UPND too slow to remove bad eggs from govt – Bishop Mambo
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 7
  • comment-avatar
    Bang Bang Theory 7 hours ago

    ZW I wonder why you have even published this. It has no content save for broad accusations that cant demand for action anywhere. Reserve space for detailed accusations. What are you accusing HH of? This is not to say there is no corruption in the new govt.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Jimuna Kwami 11 hours ago

    I wish you could also point out who the corrupt people are in HH’s administration. General observations don’t help those of us who far from the corridoes of power – you just leave us wondering whether the assertions are true; give names please.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Moses P Sichula 13 hours ago

    Don’t worry. He is from a working holiday. He is now compiling the names of people from his administration that are going to be fired over this weekend.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Nancy 13 hours ago

    I am also wondering. Why is he being so lukewarm? This is a revolution. We need strong fast action-oriented leadership.

    Reply
    • comment-avatar
      Citi 5 hours ago

      If you can’t give details: names, what corruption you are referring to, who should be fired, for what,? etc, it means you’re simply smear campaigning to turnish the name of our great president. Please, give him a break, he’s doing a great job under so much mess left by PF. Things are getting better. Rome was not built in one day.

      Reply
    • comment-avatar
      ommy. 2 hours ago

      hold on,its too early things must be done step by step,give him a chance to lay out ways of finishing corruption.its lolo basa,katulya moyo.

      Reply
  • comment-avatar
    the observer 15 hours ago

    Finally, and just finally, the chickens are coming home to roost.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.