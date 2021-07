UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Kafue said YES to RED and it is READY for the Bally o’clock.

We are on the move and no one stands in the way of a decided population like this one.

Change is here! Come August, vote for UPND.

*HH aka Bally*

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#VictoryIsCertain