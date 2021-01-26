High Court dismisses land case against HH

– In the same matter PF was pushing to have HH criminally prosecuted

Lusaka High Court Judge, Lombe Phiri has dismissed with coast an action commenced by two Kalomo residents, Phelunia and Milton Matembo against UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema to prosecute the matter concerning a land transaction that occured in 2004.

According to the High Court ruling, the matter cannot be prosecuted as it is time barred.

Judge Phiri said the matter can not be tried because of the Limitation Act 1939.

This is the same matter that the PF administration was trying to use against UPND president Hakinde Hichilema