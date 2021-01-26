High Court dismisses land case against HH
– In the same matter PF was pushing to have HH criminally prosecuted
Lusaka High Court Judge, Lombe Phiri has dismissed with coast an action commenced by two Kalomo residents, Phelunia and Milton Matembo against UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema to prosecute the matter concerning a land transaction that occured in 2004.
According to the High Court ruling, the matter cannot be prosecuted as it is time barred.
Judge Phiri said the matter can not be tried because of the Limitation Act 1939.
This is the same matter that the PF administration was trying to use against UPND president Hakinde Hichilema
COMMENTS
Let Chilufya Tayali comment or respond to the court findings…….
Its for this reason that we believe the state killed those two innocent Zambians using the Zambia police. PF government has a State and legal department to be advised how to proceed with perceived cases. Surely PF regime are unaware of STATE BARRED CASES