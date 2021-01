By Victoria Linosi

Zambia Hockey Association General Secretary, Thomas Mumba has died at Levy Mwanawasa hospital.

Hockey Association Board Member, Ishmael Mbatata has confirmed that Mumba has succumbed to Covid-19.

Mumba tested positive for covid-19 on 15th January which prompted the closure of the OYDC in Lusaka.

Mumba contributed to the development of Hockey by creating clubs in the country and served as vice president from 2015 to 2020.