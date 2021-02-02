Honeybee pharmaceutical licence cancelled

Government has suspended the pharmaceutical licence for Honeybee Pharmacy following the recall of 30 products supplied by the company.

Honeybee Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has since frantically applied to the Lusaka High Court to prevent ZAMRA from revoking the licence.

Honeybee Pharmaceuticals has been in the news for supplying defective products including leaking condoms and drugs and ineffective and expired medicines.

On Monday ZAMRA announced that it had further recalled 19 products supplied by Honeybee Pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Health.