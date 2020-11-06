HoneyBee Pharmacy supplied fake condoms to govt

IMG_5413

Apart from supplying expired drugs, Honey bee also supplied substandard condoms to the ministry of health.

Honeybee Pharmacy, or whatever name has been assigned to it is owneed by the following business partners of minister of health Chitalu Chilufya: Zakir Hussein Motala, Abdurrauf Abdurrahim Motala and Imran Lunat.

The ownership of the thieving firm is deliberately mired in confusion to conceal the bandits running it.

The Watchdog is reliably informed that law enforcement agencies are investigating Honey bee and their conspirators at the ministry of health.