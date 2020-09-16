HoneyBee’s expired drugs recalled

The Medical Regulatory Authority has recalled the toxic and expired drugs which Honey Bee and minister of health Chitalu Chilufya corruptly supplied to government hospitals

Last week, the pharmaceutical society of Zambia-PSZ- revealed that the health kits recently distributed by government contain expired drugs.

PSZ president Jerome Kanyika called on the ministry of health to recall the consignment of medicines worth k60 million which was recently flagged off.

Mr Kanyika said most of the drugs have changed color indicating that they are not good for human consumption.

He explained that PSZ is concerned because the drugs have been distributed country wide and that PSZ will not sit idle when members of the public are being subjected to consume expired medication.