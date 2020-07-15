How Can a High-School Student Begin Planning Personal Finances

Financial Planning Tips for High School Students

Being a high-school student is not only about parties and spending time with friends. This is an important period in your life when you need to get ready for the future after graduation. There are plenty of possible steps to take: you may opt for a college, take a year off to work and identify your priorities and plans, acquire new knowledge like learning the basics of FX trading and investing strategies, join the military. Despite this decision, as well as the participation of parents, every high-school student should start understanding how to handle own financial resources.

Begin With Planning

The first and foremost tip of every guide to a successful future is planning your own finances, expenses, and income. Being a high-school student is the best time to learn how to correctly handle money-related decisions. It is still the time when support and recommendations of parents are crucial and can help significantly. Even if they cannot completely cover all of your expenses, you may always ask them for a piece of advice. Being smart with money means that you properly evaluate all the pros and cons of decisions you are going to make.

Set up a Budget

Despite the plans you have got for the future, you should carefully calculate how much money you need after graduation from high school. Will you go to college? Will you need a car? Where will you live? These all are crucial questions that will identify the amount of money you will need. Ask your parents if they are going to participate and help you out with some expenses. Without asking them directly, you won’t know what their plans are.

Take Care of the Future Career

If you have decided not to go to college, additional knowledge will always come in handy and will increase your value as a specialist in any market niche. For instance, you can learn the principles of Forex trading software to work as a broker or a trader on the stocks exchange. It is possible to finish any other course or postpone education in college for a year or two. Just remember that education is the most useful investment that will bring profits in the future.

Establish Your Credit

If you are considering taking a student loan, do not ignore the counselling offered by your college. The choice of a loan will significantly impact your future financial possibilities. The better loan terms you will get now, the fewer problems with repaying your student debt will be. What is more, dwelling and car may be also acquired with the utilization of bank loans. You won’t be authorized for a loan being under 21, thus, it is necessary to ask parents to help you out to get a credit.

Take Care of Insurance

Until now, you have been included in the insurance of your parents. It is necessary to clearly understand if they are going to continue keeping it until you graduate from college. Besides, you will also need car insurance and renters’ insurance if you are going to rent a campus in college.

Start Saving Money

Getting the source of financial income, start saving. The first is to have an emergency fund. Begin with saving 10% of every salary you get and gradually increase this sum. Besides, it is time to start thinking about retirement. It may seem too preliminary, however, the earlier you begin with saving on retirement, with a 401(k) plan or contributing to an IRA, the more money you are going to have. Besides, if you start saving on retirement while you are young, you will have lower monthly payments and have a more considerable amount once you reach the age of retirement.

Make Plans for the Future

Have you set plans for the next five or ten years? Are you going to buy a house? What about marriage? This all seems so far away, however, time flies. The earlier you begin to draw plans for the future and save money for these plans, the easier it will be to handle financial solutions. One may start by setting a plan for the next five years and milestones to achieve. For example, going to college and getting a student loan, Finding a job being a second-year student to start repaying debt, saving $3,000 as an emergency fund, getting authorized for car credit in the bank.

The earlier you begin understanding the principles of proper money-handling, the easier it is going to be in the future. Being successful means not only having a huge pile of money. It means that a person can rely on a certain fund to cover emergencies without the need to borrow from anyone. Begin with small steps and dream big.