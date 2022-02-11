How Charles Kakoma’s wife celebrate defection to PF

Mrs Charles Kakoma when the husband joined the PF and appointed MCC in charge of strategy for Northwestern province just before elections
Mrs Kakoma must now be shit-ting her kaLuvale knickers thinking had he not been treacherous he would be minister by now! Bukuba BWA litoto ze BWA nyenyisa!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
COMMENTS
Mrs Kakoma must now be shit-ting her kaLuvale knickers thinking had he not been treacherous he would be minister by now! Bukuba BWA litoto ze BWA nyenyisa!